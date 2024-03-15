Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $4,500,000.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $593,880.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $609,140.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MU opened at $91.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

