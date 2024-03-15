Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $101.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

