Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50 at Cormark

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.32.

TSE:MI.UN remained flat at C$16.45 on Friday. 147,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,768. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.43. The stock has a market cap of C$656.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.11.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

