Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50 at Cormark

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.
MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$21.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.32.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
