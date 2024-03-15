Modus Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,748.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,508.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,206.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,569.00 and a one year high of $2,775.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.