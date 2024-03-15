Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

