MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 7%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.29. Approximately 32,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 161,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ML shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Derella sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $228,272.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,166 shares of company stock worth $9,731,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

