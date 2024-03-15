Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $707.47 and last traded at $710.88. 122,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 533,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $736.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $671.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,042,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,563 shares of company stock worth $99,646,424. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

