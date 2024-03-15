Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Up 3.3%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.38. Approximately 152,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 393,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

