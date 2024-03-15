Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.47

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.46, with a volume of 1739212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.