Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.96. 357,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.