Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.45. The company had a trading volume of 722,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,348. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.