Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,321. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.