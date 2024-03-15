Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. 12,875,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,410,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.