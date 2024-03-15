Montecito Bank & Trust Has $712,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.52. 1,435,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

