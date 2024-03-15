Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $162.58. 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,790,993 shares of company stock worth $781,390,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

