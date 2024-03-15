Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,724. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $120.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.80. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

