Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 495 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,605,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,963,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.27. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

