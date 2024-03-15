Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,486,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.19. 87,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

