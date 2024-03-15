Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $186.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

