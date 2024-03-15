MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 78,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 459,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,726,000.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
