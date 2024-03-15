MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 78,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 459,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,726,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.