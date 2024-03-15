Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $395.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $413.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $387.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $426.01. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

