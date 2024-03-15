Nano Market Capitalization Hits $220.43 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $220.43 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,115.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.00599301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00130143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00208359 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00131064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

