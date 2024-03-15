National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of National Grid

NYSE:NGG opened at $67.46 on Monday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

