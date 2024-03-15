National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $486.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
