National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $486.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $225.02 and a 1 year high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 330.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

