Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22. 1,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 988,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
Natura &Co Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Natura &Co Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
See Also
