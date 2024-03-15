NEAR Protocol Market Cap Hits $7.86 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.47 or 0.00010732 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00081662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,312,508 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,051,967,689 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.85134151 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 377 active market(s) with $1,381,418,120.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

