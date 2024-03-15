NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.72 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.85 billion and $1.72 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.46 or 0.00011031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00076155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,312,508 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

