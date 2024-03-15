Needham & Company LLC Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $32.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

