Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $850.58 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $850.58 million and $67.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,909.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.60 or 0.00598733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00129812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00047889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00209023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00051935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00131064 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,425,092,583 coins and its circulating supply is 43,742,178,110 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.