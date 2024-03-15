NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Stock Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. 370,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,729. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 67.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.