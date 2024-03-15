NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. 370,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,729. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 67.93%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

