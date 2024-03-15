Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Down to $17.35

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $15.98. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 614,718 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,632 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 518,822 shares during the period.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

