New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 6.4%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 14,389,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 41,401,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.