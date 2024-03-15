Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.60. 88,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,919. The stock has a market capitalization of C$522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

