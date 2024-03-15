Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.75 at CIBC

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXR.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.38.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Shares of NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.63. 75,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.64. The company has a market cap of C$524.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.