Nicholas Adam Jendusa Sells 234 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Primerica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $245.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

