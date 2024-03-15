Nicholas Daniel Realmuto Sells 1,249 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NMI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.