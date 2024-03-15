Nicolas Finazzo Buys 10,000 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AerSale Trading Up 5.7 %

ASLE stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $375.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,909 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 828,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 122,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

