Nikola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 123,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the average volume of 56,317 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKLA

Insider Activity at Nikola

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 43.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nikola by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nikola by 39.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 594,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.62. 10,458,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,355,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.