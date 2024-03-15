NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $5.58

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.71. NIO shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 5,224,935 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

NIO Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in NIO by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of NIO by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

