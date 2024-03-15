Nolan Allan Watson Buys 7,800 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.61 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.0948211 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
