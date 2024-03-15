Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. Nucor also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

NUE stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

