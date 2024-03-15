Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $182.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

