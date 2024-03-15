NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $11.71 on Friday, reaching $891.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,236,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,044,957. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $698.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

