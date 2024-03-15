NXM (NXM) Market Cap Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005682 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,347.99 or 0.99829100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

