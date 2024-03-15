Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.16

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $74.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.31 or 0.05384554 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00081662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00018694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00018148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.1539704 USD and is down -8.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $71,529,812.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.