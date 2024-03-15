ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.02 on Monday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

