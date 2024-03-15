Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.61. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 506,506 shares.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 726,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

