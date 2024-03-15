Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 312,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,016,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OCUL. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

