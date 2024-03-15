ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut ODP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. ODP has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ODP will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in ODP by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

