Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $465.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $446.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $423.19.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $426.57 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $452.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.34 and a 200-day moving average of $406.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

In related news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

